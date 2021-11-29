Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

BBB warns of ‘12 Scams of Christmas’ to avoid this holiday

The BBB points out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake...
The BBB points out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake shipping notifications, lookalike websites and puppy scams.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Better Business Bureau is reminding Americans that scammers are ramping up for the holiday season.

The BBB recently released its list of Top 12 Scams of Christmas.

They said criminals use emails and social media to facilitate most of the scams, but social media is where people are the most vulnerable.

The top three scams on the list center on social media platforms.

The BBB also warns consumers to avoid misleading ads, gift exchanges and holiday apps.

They also point out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake shipping notifications, lookalike websites and puppy scams.

For general information on how to avoid scams, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams. For more advice, read BBB’s tips on online shopping. If you’ve spotted an online scam, report it to BBB ScamTracker.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision between a SUV and semi-trailer let one man dead and two passengers injured.
One person killed, two injured in car-semitrailer accident Saturday
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help, seeking information on a shooting early...
Man hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Hattiesburg Fire Department quickly brought apartment fire under control Sunday evening.
Fire heavily damages Hattiesburg apartment Sunday evening

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Wall Street steadies following omicron slide; stocks rise
The event, which aided the mission of the Good Samaritan Center, collected seven truckloads of...
LPD thanks public, organizations for successful Fill a Truck event
The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers
The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House unveils Christmas decorations
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO