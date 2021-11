BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Monday, Nov. 29, the City of Bay Springs will begin working on sewer lines.

Edmund King, Young Street and West Avenue will be partially closed until further notice.

The public is asked to take an alternate route during this time.

