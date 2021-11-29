Win Stuff
11/29 Chilly Start Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning, Pine Belt!

Getting off to a bit of a chilly start today with temperatures in the upper 30s as we head towards sunrise. That won’t last too long though as once the sun comes up we’ll quickly climb through the 40s, ultimately topping out in the low 60s in the Hattiesburg metro area. Winds will remain light and northerly throughout the day.

Thankfully, we got all of our clouds and rain out of the area over the weekend, so we’ll begin this week with sunny skies. Clouds won’t begin to gather until the end of the week with our first rain chances moving in by the weekend.

