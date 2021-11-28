Win Stuff
‘Small Business Saturday’ encouraged people to shop local

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Locally-owned businesses in the Pine Belt were hoping to get a boost in sales Saturday, as part of the annual “Small Business Saturday.”

It’s held on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.

It’s sandwiched between the busy shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“We try and remind people how important it is to shop local, to spend that money in our town, so that money goes back and it’s paving your streets and paying for all of the infrastructure needs of the city,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

Local downtown Hattiesburg business owners Jennie Sage of “Sage Den” and Murph Little of “The Author Shoppe” appreciate the extra attention given to small businesses like theirs.

“This is our day, this is our day to show our product and to show what we have, what we can offer, not just in product, but in hospitality,” said Sage.

Nearly 20 downtown Hub City businesses were participating in “Small Business Saturday” activities.

“There’s a day to have the focus on us and remind people to come and support the community,” said Little. “If you want good things in your community, you have to support it.”

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010.

