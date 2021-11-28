Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are currently responding to an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Long Beach.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop near the Circle K on Highway 90. One person was shot, but was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

MBI is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

