Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop near the Circle K on Highway 90.(WILX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are currently responding to an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Long Beach.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop near the Circle K on Highway 90. One person was shot, but was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

MBI is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

