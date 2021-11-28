Win Stuff
One person killed, two injured in car-semitrailer accident Saturday

A collision between a SUV and semi-trailer let one man dead and two passengers injured.
A collision between a SUV and semi-trailer let one man dead and two passengers injured.(Charles Herrington/WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an SUV was killed in a collision with the middle section of a semi-trailer late Saturday night on U.S, 49 north.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the 7000 block of U.S. 49 around 11:15 p.m.

Moore said the male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

The identity of the individual is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Two other individuals in the SUV were transported to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

