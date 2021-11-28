One person killed, two injured in car-semitrailer accident Saturday

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an SUV was killed in a collision with the middle section of a semi-trailer late Saturday night on U.S, 49 north.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the 7000 block of U.S. 49 around 11:15 p.m.

Moore said the male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

The identity of the individual is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Two other individuals in the SUV were transported to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

