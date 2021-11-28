Monthly Hattiesburg art market takes on “Small Business Saturday” theme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Small Business Saturday” was the theme of a monthly art market hosted by the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center Saturday.

Several vendors participated, with various types of art and hand-made crafts, beauty products and food available for purchase.

Organizers said supporting small business helps everyone.

“Not only does it benefit small businesses around Hattiesburg, but the vendor fees from this go towards our free, after-school art programming, so it all kind of comes full circle and helps residents of Hattiesburg,” said Emily Gallaspy, HCAC director.

“It’s very important, not only for the businesses, but for the consumers as well,” said Auntra Singleton, a vendor from Pascagoula. “It gives them options. You don’t find much that’s hand-made, hand-crafted with love.”

The markets are usually held the last Saturday of each month.

Gallaspy said there’s a different theme for each market.

