Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Monthly Hattiesburg art market takes on “Small Business Saturday” theme

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Small Business Saturday” was the theme of a monthly art market hosted by the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center Saturday.

Several vendors participated, with various types of art and hand-made crafts, beauty products and food available for purchase.

Organizers said supporting small business helps everyone.

“Not only does it benefit small businesses around Hattiesburg, but the vendor fees from this go towards our free, after-school art programming, so it all kind of comes full circle and helps residents of Hattiesburg,” said Emily Gallaspy, HCAC director.

“It’s very important, not only for the businesses, but for the consumers as well,” said Auntra Singleton, a vendor from Pascagoula. “It gives them options. You don’t find much that’s hand-made, hand-crafted with love.”

The markets are usually held the last Saturday of each month.

Gallaspy said there’s a different theme for each market.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Columbia High School
3 Pine Belt area schools advance to MHSAA state championships

Latest News

A procession of firefighters and law enforcement officers makes its way from Temple Baptist...
Funeral services held for former Hattiesburg fire chief George Herrington
Funeral services held for former HPD fire chief
Funeral services held for former HPD fire chief
Art Market carries Small Business" theme
Art Market carries Small Business" theme
Christmas cometh to Laurel
Christmas cometh to Laurel