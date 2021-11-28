Win Stuff
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. - A central Louisiana man is charged with attempted murder after his child was brought to a hospital with severe head injuries.

Kendrick Laron Williams of Pineville was arrested by Alexandria police after his infant was brought to a hospital by ambulance Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Williams is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

He’s being held in the Rapides Parish jail with bail set at $300,000. It’s unclear if Williams has a lawyer to speak for him.

Police say the baby later was flown to another medical facility that specializes in child trauma.

