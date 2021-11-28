Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Funeral services held for former Hattiesburg fire chief George Herrington

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Hattiesburg fire department chief George Herrington was laid to rest Saturday.

Herrington passed away earlier this week at the age of 72.

A memorial service was held at Temple Baptist Church and it was followed by a graveside service at Highland Cemetery will full military honors.

Herrington worked with the Hattiesburg Fire Department for nearly 30 years and was chief from 1991-2001.

He was also a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant.

Herrington was also active in VFW Post 3036, American Legion Post 24 and the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association.

In 2016, he was named Hattiesburg’s Veteran of the Year.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Columbia High School
3 Pine Belt area schools advance to MHSAA state championships

Latest News

Funeral services held for former HPD fire chief
Funeral services held for former HPD fire chief
The Hattiesburg Community Art Center's monthly art market Saturday has a "Small Business...
Monthly Hattiesburg art market takes on “Small Business Saturday” theme
Art Market carries Small Business" theme
Art Market carries Small Business" theme
Christmas cometh to Laurel
Christmas cometh to Laurel