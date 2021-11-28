Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
Columbia High School
3 Pine Belt area schools advance to MHSAA state championships
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials recover jacket belonging to missing 2-year-old
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi

Latest News

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Police say the 13-year-old suspect could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also...
Teen fatally shot 5-year-old while making social media video, police say