“Experience a Columbia Christmas” Saturday features lighting of downtown

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual, “Experience a Columbia Christmas” is in full swing this weekend, after having a soft opening last Saturday.

Thousands of people visited Main Street to see a Nativity presentation and the lighting of downtown.

“It’s great, it is a great scene to see, it’s very interesting,” said Tinkie Sheridan, a resident of Columbia.

Many folks also went ice skating or rode ice bumper cars.

“I think it’s great, it’s getting bigger and better,” said Jessica Ingley, who was visiting from Hattiesburg. “It reminds me of a Hallmark movie.”

There were also train rides and many activities at Santa’s Workshop.

“(I like) the lights and the angels and Christmas and Santa and all that, everything’s great, people everywhere,” said George Cox, who was visiting from Texas.

Events will continue through New Year’s Day.

It’s all sponsored by a partnership between the City of Columbia and Experience Columbia, MS.

