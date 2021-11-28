Win Stuff
38th annual ‘Christmas at the Homestead’ kicks off

"Christmas at the Homestead" started Saturday at Landrum's Homestead & Village.
"Christmas at the Homestead" started Saturday at Landrum's Homestead & Village.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Laurel.

Saturday marked the beginning of the 38th annual “Christmas at the Homestead” at Landrum’s Homestead & Village.

“Well, it all started (when) my parents did this for the grandchildren to instill history ... ,” said Susan Landrum, “and through the years, it’s grown to 30 acres, 85 buildings and displays ... and it’s just stepping back in time and seeing what it was like in the past. It’s a walking tour of the past.”

With nearly 40 years under its belt, visiting the Homestead for Christmas has become a tradition for many.

“It’s huge,” Landrum said. “It warms our heart and to see families ... children that have grown up coming here on field trips and to see them bringing their families and instilling that family tradition, it’s heartwarming,

“It gives me chills to this day and it brings tears to our eyes because my parents wanted this.”

This year, the event features about 20 food, arts & crafts and entertainment vendors.

“Our entertainment will go on Sunday as well, our different food venues and also we have our own gift shop ... ” Landrum said.

“Christmas at the Homestead” is happening again Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, with kids 3-and-under getting in free.

For more information, click here.

