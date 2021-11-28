Win Stuff
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Three people have died in a north Mississippi wreck after state troopers said a driver was going the wrong way Thursday night on a four-lane highway.

Troopers says 52-year-old Jacquette Davis of West Point was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Mississippi 6/U.S. 278 east of Oxford near the Pontotoc County line.

Investigators say Davis crashed into a car driven by 23-year-old Halie Tanner of Thaxton.

Both the drivers died before they could be taken to a hospital. Also killed was 48-year-old Komoto Davis of West Point, a passenger in Davis’ car.

