USM seeking 2nd win to end season on a streak

Mason Hunt and his University of Southern Mississippi teammates will try and pick up a second...
Mason Hunt and his University of Southern Mississippi teammates will try and pick up a second consecutive win Saturday when Florida International University visits M.M. Roberts Stadium.(Southern Miss Athletics | Southern Miss Athletics)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - One, some say, is the loneliest number.

Saturday, at M.M. Roberts Stadium, two football teams will be looking to change that.

The University of Southern Mississippi (2-9, 1-6 Conference USA) will welcome Florida International University (1-10, 0-7) to Hattiesburg for a 2 p.m. kickoff in the season finale for both.

The game will be streamed via ESPN3 and also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield as well as XM channel 388 and the SiriusXM app on channel 978.

USM, which snapped an eight-game losing streak last week, would like nothing more than to end a tough season on the upswing, riding a two-game winning streak into the offseason.

With a win, FIU would bookend its season with victories after winning is first game of the year before dropping its next 10 contests.

