LHS heads out for Class 5A South State title game

Football players for Laurel High School heading down to Picayune
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School’s football team is one of six Pine Belt schools still competing in the playoffs.

The team and their coaches loaded up the buses and headed down south to Picayune.

Head coach Ryan Earnest says the team is excited and ready to play.

“The closer we get to seven o’clock the better. The days leading up to it, and of course, we’re kind of at the point now where we’re ready to just kick things off and get the game started,” says Earnest.

Earnest also says he hopes to see a lot of Laurel fans in Picayune Friday night.

