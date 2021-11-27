Win Stuff
Indiana officials recover jacket belonging to missing 2-year-old

2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bartholomew County deputies continue to search for a missing 2-year-old girl after her father’s truck was found submerged in a river Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the scene around 5:59 a.m. to the 1700 block of Blessing Road, after duck hunters spotted the truck in the east fork of White River near a farm lane at the end of Beatty Lane.

The single occupant, Jeremy Sweet, was found inside the truck and was taken by EMS to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was treated for exposure of hypothermia, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said in a Facebook post.

It was revealed to investigators that Sweet had his 2-year-old daughter, Emma Sweet, with him prior to the incident.

BSCO deputies and other departments involved in the search recovered Jeremy Sweet’s truck on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Upon recovery, officials confirmed they did not find Emma in or underneath the vehicle, but did recover what they believe to be was her coat that she was last seen wearing.

“All of the agencies have been working together for the common goal of which is to find Emma and bring her home to her family,” Sheriff Matt Myers said.

Emma and her father were reported missing the day before the truck was found and were last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

The two-year-old was last seen wearing all black clothing, according to the post. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

MISSING TWO YEAR OLD – UPDATE The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has continued the search for two year old, Emma...

Posted by Bartholomew County Sheriff - Sheriff Matt Myers on Saturday, November 27, 2021

Indiana State Police, Department of Natural Recourses, EMS, and other investigative officials in the ground and river search team continue to look for Emma.

“We want to thank all of the agencies out here helping us find Emma. It’s important that the community comes together to help,” Chief Deputy Chris Lane said.

Officials urge anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 379-1650 or the tip line at (812) 379-1712.

