Families share their Christmas tree shopping traditions

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Black Friday is arguably the biggest shopping day of the year. There were a lot of people hitting the stores looking for deals.

However, there were also people who went out looking for the perfect Christmas tree. People like Dustin Parker and his wife, Summer, filled Smith’s Christmas tree farm on Friday.

The Parkers have only been married for 3 years and this is their first time picking out a tree together.

“Our friends always do it every year. We kind of want to be a part of it, start a new tradition. Every time you walk in the house, you’ve got that, wild smell of fresh Christmas tree,” says Parker.

Even 7-year-old Lilly Brady is excited to continue her family’s tradition of getting a Christmas tree

“Because I like Christmas trees and we always have a Christmas tree,” says Lilly.

The co-owner of the farm, Robert Smith, says seeing the families brings joy to his heart.

“When the customers come out and the families come out, and you see the joy on their face and knowing that we’re putting a lot of joy in their lives by providing a Christmas tree for them to enjoy,” says Smith.

It’s families like Jennifer and Sonny Woodard. They say they’ve been shopping at Smith’s for fifteen years.

“We’ve made it a family tradition. Even before we had children, we both came and picked out our Christmas tree together, and now it’s something we do every year as a family,” says Jennifer.

They make sure to bring their three children out every year because they love getting a real Christmas tree.

“It’s real. The smell, the part of picking it out, looking among all the other trees. Picking out the exact one that we want to have in our house. Just trying to make as many family traditions and memories as possible. You don’t know what next year holds. So do what you can while you can with the people you love,” says Jennifer.

