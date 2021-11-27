Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Families share their Christmas tree shopping traditions

Some families spent Black Friday shopping for the perfect Christmas tree
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Black Friday is arguably the biggest shopping day of the year. There were a lot of people hitting the stores looking for deals.

However, there were also people who went out looking for the perfect Christmas tree. People like Dustin Parker and his wife, Summer, filled Smith’s Christmas tree farm on Friday.

The Parkers have only been married for 3 years and this is their first time picking out a tree together.

“Our friends always do it every year. We kind of want to be a part of it, start a new tradition. Every time you walk in the house, you’ve got that, wild smell of fresh Christmas tree,” says Parker.

Even 7-year-old Lilly Brady is excited to continue her family’s tradition of getting a Christmas tree

“Because I like Christmas trees and we always have a Christmas tree,” says Lilly.

The co-owner of the farm, Robert Smith, says seeing the families brings joy to his heart.

“When the customers come out and the families come out, and you see the joy on their face and knowing that we’re putting a lot of joy in their lives by providing a Christmas tree for them to enjoy,” says Smith.

It’s families like Jennifer and Sonny Woodard. They say they’ve been shopping at Smith’s for fifteen years.

“We’ve made it a family tradition. Even before we had children, we both came and picked out our Christmas tree together, and now it’s something we do every year as a family,” says Jennifer.

They make sure to bring their three children out every year because they love getting a real Christmas tree.

“It’s real. The smell, the part of picking it out, looking among all the other trees. Picking out the exact one that we want to have in our house. Just trying to make as many family traditions and memories as possible. You don’t know what next year holds. So do what you can while you can with the people you love,” says Jennifer.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD said Jackson is in the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department and her four children...
JCSD: Mother accused of kidnapping her 4 children arrested, children safe
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Brandy will be joining Vanessa on Sunrise beginning on Monday, Nov. 29.
Brandy McGill comes home to co-anchor Sunrise
JCSD investigators are seeking information on a possible suspect/s seen in a security camera...
Washer and dryer, game camera stolen; JCSD seeks information
Mississippi weather is no stranger to Ryan Mahan. In fact, it’s what led him to where he is...
WDAM welcomes new meteorologist Ryan Mahan

Latest News

The team and their coaches loaded up the buses and headed down south to Picayune.
LHS heads out for Class 5A South State title game
6pm Headlines 11/26
6pm Headline 11/26
10pm Headlines 11/26
10pm Headlines 11/26
.
Families share their Christmas tree shopping traditions