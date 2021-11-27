Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Blaming COVID: Biden sees common culprit for country’s woes

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 3, 2021. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. It sees getting more people vaccinated and finally controlling COVID-19 as the key to reviving the country and Biden’s own standing. But the coronavirus has proved to be a vexing challenge for the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free-fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all, namely COVID-19.

Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. The Biden team sees getting more people vaccinated and finally controlling COVID-19 as the key to reviving the country and Biden’s own standing.

But the coronavirus has proved to be a vexing challenge for the White House.

The economy is actually improving, but there are signs COVID-19 will leave its scars even if the pandemic fades. And now there’s a new variant, omicron, to worry about.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Brandy will be joining Vanessa on Sunrise beginning on Monday, Nov. 29.
Brandy McGill comes home to co-anchor Sunrise

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Still taken on opening night 2021
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival helping South Mississippi shine for the holidays
Columbia High School
3 Pine Belt area schools advance to MHSAA state championships
Columbia High School
3 Pine Belt area schools advance to MHSAA state championships