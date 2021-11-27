3 Pine Belt area schools advance to MHSAA state championships

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Despite the sub-40 degree temperature on Friday night, folks around the Pine Belt packed high school football stadiums to the brim.

Five local schools entered Black Friday with hopes they would be making plans to visit “The Rock” next weekend – the site of this year’s MHSAA Football State Championships.

Here’s a look at how the evening panned out:

Class 6A South State – Brandon (21) Oak Grove (20)

Class 5A South State – Picayune (32) Laurel (28)

Class 4A South State – Columbia (12) Poplarville (7)

Class 3A South State – Jefferson Davis County (26) Raleigh (20)

Class 1A South State – Bay Springs (44) West Lowndes (6)

The Columbia Wildcats captured their first South State championship since 1998. They will face Senatobia on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the Class 4A State crown.

Jefferson Davis County is back in the Class 3A State Title for the third time since 2017. The Jaguars battle Amory on Friday at 11 a.m.

Bay Springs bullied its way to the Class 1A State Championship, outscoring opponents 136-6 in the playoffs. Coach Dan Brady brings his second team to the state title since 2016.

The Bulldogs clash with Simmons on Friday at 4 p.m.

