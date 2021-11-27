Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

3 Pine Belt area schools advance to MHSAA state championships

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Despite the sub-40 degree temperature on Friday night, folks around the Pine Belt packed high school football stadiums to the brim.

Five local schools entered Black Friday with hopes they would be making plans to visit “The Rock” next weekend – the site of this year’s MHSAA Football State Championships.

Here’s a look at how the evening panned out:

  • Class 6A South State – Brandon (21) Oak Grove (20)
  • Class 5A South State – Picayune (32) Laurel (28)
  • Class 4A South State – Columbia (12) Poplarville (7)
  • Class 3A South State – Jefferson Davis County (26) Raleigh (20)
  • Class 1A South State – Bay Springs (44) West Lowndes (6)

The Columbia Wildcats captured their first South State championship since 1998. They will face Senatobia on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the Class 4A State crown.

Jefferson Davis County is back in the Class 3A State Title for the third time since 2017. The Jaguars battle Amory on Friday at 11 a.m.

Bay Springs bullied its way to the Class 1A State Championship, outscoring opponents 136-6 in the playoffs. Coach Dan Brady brings his second team to the state title since 2016.

The Bulldogs clash with Simmons on Friday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD said Jackson is in the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department and her four children...
JCSD: Mother accused of kidnapping her 4 children arrested, children safe
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Brandy will be joining Vanessa on Sunrise beginning on Monday, Nov. 29.
Brandy McGill comes home to co-anchor Sunrise
JCSD investigators are seeking information on a possible suspect/s seen in a security camera...
Washer and dryer, game camera stolen; JCSD seeks information
Mississippi weather is no stranger to Ryan Mahan. In fact, it’s what led him to where he is...
WDAM welcomes new meteorologist Ryan Mahan

Latest News

Columbia High School
3 Pine Belt area schools advance to MHSAA state championships
The team and their coaches loaded up the buses and headed down south to Picayune.
LHS heads out for Class 5A South State title game
Game of the Week: Poplarville at Columbia
Game of the Week: Poplarville at Columbia
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
Tim’s Two Cents: Columbia High School football coach Chip Bilderback