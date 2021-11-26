Win Stuff
Shopping for gifts? Don’t miss these USPS holiday shipping deadlines

The U.S. Postal Service
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s already late November, and if you’re one of the millions of people shopping for gifts, we want to make sure

you know when to ship your packages. The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25:

2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines:

  • Dec. 9 — (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
  • Dec. 16 — (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska to/from Continental U.S.

  • Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 18 — Priority Mail
  • Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

Hawaii to/from mainland

  • Dec. 17 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

