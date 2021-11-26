Salvation Army in Laurel helps those in need

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For many people, Thanksgiving is about spending time with family, friends and the ones you love dearly.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for everybody.

Hilda Sargent is the head monitor for the Salvation Army shelter in Laurel.

“I (would) rather be here serving the community and the clients, you know, and spend time with them. Most of them don’t have family,” said Sargent.

She’s been working with them for five years.

“I’ve lost my parents (and) my brothers, and, to me, holidays just are not the same without them around, so I (would) rather be doing something, that I can be passionate about (like) helping other people,” said Sargent.

She spends her holidays serving food and helping people like Gloria Brown.

“I came from drug addiction to trying to get myself clean,” said Brown.

She’s been staying at the shelter for a few weeks. She says they are helping her create a better life.

“I’m doing good. Getting more closer to the Lord. I’ll tell you that; I’ll tell you that,” said Brown.

They even helped her find a job. She says her life has turned around, but she has not shared it with the people she loves the most.

“I wanted to surprise them. I know that they’re trying to find me, but when I am gone, I don’t (want) to be found. But it’s about time for me to touch base with my family,” said Brown.

She’s going to reach out to them soon because she says God told her to.

“I’ve been through the storm .... he still got me here. I’m still here,” said Brown.

If you know someone who needs help to get housing at the shelter, please call the Salvation Army in Laurel at 601-428-4232.

