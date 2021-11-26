Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Salvation Army in Laurel helps those in need

The Salvation Army shelter is a place of refuge for people to find healing
If you know someone who needs help to get housing at the shelter, please call the Salvation...
If you know someone who needs help to get housing at the shelter, please call the Salvation Army in Laurel at 601-428-4232.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For many people, Thanksgiving is about spending time with family, friends and the ones you love dearly.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for everybody.

Hilda Sargent is the head monitor for the Salvation Army shelter in Laurel.

“I (would) rather be here serving the community and the clients, you know, and spend time with them. Most of them don’t have family,” said Sargent.

She’s been working with them for five years.

“I’ve lost my parents (and) my brothers, and, to me, holidays just are not the same without them around, so I (would) rather be doing something, that I can be passionate about (like) helping other people,” said Sargent.

She spends her holidays serving food and helping people like Gloria Brown.

“I came from drug addiction to trying to get myself clean,” said Brown.

She’s been staying at the shelter for a few weeks. She says they are helping her create a better life.

“I’m doing good. Getting more closer to the Lord. I’ll tell you that; I’ll tell you that,” said Brown.

They even helped her find a job. She says her life has turned around, but she has not shared it with the people she loves the most.

“I wanted to surprise them. I know that they’re trying to find me, but when I am gone, I don’t (want) to be found. But it’s about time for me to touch base with my family,” said Brown.

She’s going to reach out to them soon because she says God told her to.

“I’ve been through the storm .... he still got me here. I’m still here,” said Brown.

If you know someone who needs help to get housing at the shelter, please call the Salvation Army in Laurel at 601-428-4232.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD said Jackson is in the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department and her four children...
JCSD: Mother accused of kidnapping her 4 children arrested, children safe
On Wednesday, HPD issued a warrant for 20-year-old Juan Ra’Shawn Cole for first-degree murder.
Second man wanted for 1st-degree murder for Holiday Inn shooting
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline

Latest News

Safety tips for Black Friday shopping
Safety tips for Black Friday shopping
A large container or whole turkey will take too long to cool down to a safe temperature, which...
What to do with all those leftovers?: USDA provides food safety tips
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
Tim’s Two Cents: Columbia High School football coach Chip Bilderback
Cloudy with a few later showers for Thanksgiving. Much cooler tomorrow.
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/25