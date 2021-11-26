Safety tips for Black Friday shopping

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Black Friday can bring you a lot of deals; however, you can also become a target of crime.

Someone might use the day to steal your belongings or put you in harm’s way.

Laurel’s Deputy Police Chief Earl Reed says he has a few tips to help you stay safe while you head to the retail stores.

“Try to shop in stores where there will be heavy security presence. Do not shop alone. Practice safe tips where you’re shopping with a friend or family member. Leave your little kids at home if possible. No ATM runs in the afternoon. Most definitely pay attention to your surroundings; hands up phones down,” said Reed.

Reed also said to make sure you bring an extra phone charger. If your phone dies, you will not be able to call family members.

