Chilly Today with rain Saturday Night

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s. Skies will start off cloudy, but the sun will return later this morning. That will give us an afternoon of sunshine later today. Highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 40s evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will start off sunny, before clouds move in for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Showers will move in during the overnight hours of Saturday night as a weak system moves though. The rain should be out by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sunshine will return by the time you head to church. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.