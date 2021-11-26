Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market expands to new location on Black Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market might sound familiar because it’s been operating in one end of the mall since this summer. Black Friday was the opening day of its new expanded location in the Turtle Creek Mall.

Founder Danyella Terrell says the new storefront is a great space that can host even more local vendors.

“So everybody literally came in this morning, set up this morning at nine o’clock to open up at 10 for sales. There’ll be here all day today. We have a rotation of vendors who will be coming out today, tomorrow and Sunday and then we will continue the same routine through Christmas,” Terrell explains.

Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market offers small business owners a place to showcase their products and meet their customers.

Sharron Nix owns Creative Space with her daughter. She says they have always loved crafting and jumped at the chance to make it their business so they can do what they love together.

“Having been here for Black Friday has been, you know, it’s been great. Because you meet new people. You get new sales, not just sales, but just get out in the community and find out what the people are and what they need,” says Nix.

Many owners have been setting up at the smaller location during the summer and are excited about the new space and opportunities.

Angie Gardner owns Pretty 1.2 Cosmetics and loves helping people find the skin-care routine for them. She says some of her products will soon be available at Walmart, but it’s great being a part of the local business community.

“I’m excited because I’ve been doing the pop-up shop since I think Sept. 2 over on the other end, and this is a new area. So I’m really excited to see all the new vendors that I haven’t seen before and plus this to be here,” Gardner says.

For others, it’s their first time selling in person on the Black Friday holiday.

Amy Bye owns Bye Bye Baby Boutique. She says she was inspired to create a business offering custom baby products when she got a gift for her daughter years ago. Her business has taken off since then and this is her first time selling in person.

“I’m excited and nervous. It’s my first time doing something like this. Everything I’ve done is on Facebook and word of mouth so but I’m very excited. I’m hoping you know to see a lot of people here and thankful to miss Danyella for setting something like this up for small business owners,” Bye says.

Overall vendors say the pop-up market is a good place to grow their business and grow relationships. Terrell says she is thankful for the small business community and encourages people to shop small businesses this holiday season.

“So that’s pretty much just an awesome opportunity for small businesses to come to promote their items. Some are handmade, some are just wholesale and retail sales. Some are franchises and distributors. So it’s just awesome to be able to support other small businesses and bring it all in one location,” Terrell says.

The Boujee Boss Pop-Up market will be open Thursdays through Sundays in the Turtle Creek Mall through Christmas.

