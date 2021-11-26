Black Friday shopping at Turtle Creek Mall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Shoppers flooded Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on Black Friday hunting for Black Friday Deals.

For many, they say it is fun to be a part of the action.

“I’ve been doing it for the past two years,” said said Michael Barnes who was shopping with his family. “I used to just get video games, but now I just like go out and shop with my friends and family. It’s just a tradition,” .

Others come with friends to hang out and see what they find.

”I’m chauffeuring. Not my thing, but she loves it,” said Hannah Lucran, pointing to her friend next to her.

Said Lucran’s friend, Addie Smith “I mean I go every year. It’s really fun, just a way to spend money. I’m shopping for my family and Christmas.”

With crowds of shoppers, many people spent the day working.

Eli Temple spent hours selling products from a shoeshine stand to people walking by.

While he didn’t have time to shop, Temple said it’s a good day to make customer connections.

“There’s a lot of people in here, so we’re getting a lot of sales,” Temple said. “I’ve only been here for a couple of hours and I’ve probably already sold about $200 worth of shoe cleaner and it’s only 11 o’clock.

Turtle Creek Mall was open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

