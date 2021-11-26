Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Black Friday shopping at Turtle Creek Mall

Shoppers flooded the mall hunting for deals
Black Friday draws shoppers to Turtle Creek Mall.
Black Friday draws shoppers to Turtle Creek Mall.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Shoppers flooded Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on Black Friday hunting for Black Friday Deals.

For many, they say it is fun to be a part of the action.

“I’ve been doing it for the past two years,” said said Michael Barnes who was shopping with his family. “I used to just get video games, but now I just like go out and shop with my friends and family. It’s just a tradition,” .

Others come with friends to hang out and see what they find.

”I’m chauffeuring. Not my thing, but she loves it,” said Hannah Lucran, pointing to her friend next to her.

Said Lucran’s friend, Addie Smith “I mean I go every year. It’s really fun, just a way to spend money. I’m shopping for my family and Christmas.”

With crowds of shoppers, many people spent the day working.

Eli Temple spent hours selling products from a shoeshine stand to people walking by.

While he didn’t have time to shop, Temple said it’s a good day to make customer connections.

“There’s a lot of people in here, so we’re getting a lot of sales,” Temple said. “I’ve only been here for a couple of hours and I’ve probably already sold about $200 worth of shoe cleaner and it’s only 11 o’clock.

Turtle Creek Mall was open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD said Jackson is in the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department and her four children...
JCSD: Mother accused of kidnapping her 4 children arrested, children safe
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Brandy will be joining Vanessa on Sunrise beginning on Monday, Nov. 29.
Brandy McGill comes home to co-anchor Sunrise
JCSD investigators are seeking information on a possible suspect/s seen in a security camera...
Washer and dryer, game camera stolen; JCSD seeks information
23-year-old Alex Onisimo Ramirez is charged with driving under the influence, first offense;...
JCSD deputies arrest Laurel man after vehicle, foot pursuit

Latest News

Midday Headlines 11/26
Midday Headlines 11/26
Black Friday shoppers at the pop-up market.
Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market expands to new location on Black Friday
Game of the Week: Poplarville at Columbia
Game of the Week: Poplarville at Columbia
The U.S. Postal Service
Shopping for gifts? Don’t miss these USPS holiday shipping deadlines