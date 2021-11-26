18th annual Christmas in the Park kicks off in Collins

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving dinners wrapped up, many people in the Pine Belt headed out to Collins for Christmas in the Park.

The free drive-through tour of lights and Christmas displays is a tradition to visit for many people.

“Usually Thanksgiving evening, we usually come every year. Love to see what’s new because usually, they add something new every year,” said Sabrina Pippin, who comes with her daughter Riley.

The lights are on from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through New Year’s Day.

“We brought my family here from Wisconsin. They’re here visiting, so we thought that it would be a great end of Thanksgiving to bring into the Christmas holiday to let my family see it,” said one member of the Quincy family as they come through in two cars full of relatives.

The lights are put on by the Covington County Chamber of Commerce with the help of many volunteers at the entrance and exit each night.

Michelle Jordan says it’s a tradition of hers to be one of the greeters.

“I’ve been doing this for many years. We do it every Thanksgiving night. Me and usually one of my children, or one of the family members come out with me. We do it because we get to see the hometown folks, and we get to meet new faces and new friends,” said Jordan.

The drive-through is free, but donations to the Chamber of Commerce are appreciated at the exit.

The lights are located in Bettie D. Robertson Memorial Park.

