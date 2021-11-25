Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Washer and dryer, game camera stolen; JCSD seeks information

JCSD investigators are seeking information on a possible suspect/s seen in a security camera...
JCSD investigators are seeking information on a possible suspect/s seen in a security camera photo with a Chevrolet S-10 Pickup truck.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking information on the perpetrator/s of two thefts committed on Wednesday.

According to JCSD, a washer and dryer were stolen from a resident’s front porch on Sullivan Drive.

JCSD also said a game camera was stolen from a property on Chruch Drive.

Both thefts are in the eastern portion of Jones County. It is unknown if they are connected.

JCSD investigators are seeking information on a possible suspect/s seen in a security camera photo with a Chevrolet S-10 Pickup truck.

Those with information are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867)

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD said Jackson is in the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department and her four children...
JCSD: Mother accused of kidnapping her 4 children arrested, children safe
On Wednesday, HPD issued a warrant for 20-year-old Juan Ra’Shawn Cole for first-degree murder.
Second man wanted for 1st-degree murder for Holiday Inn shooting
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline

Latest News

JCSD said Jackson is in the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department and her four children...
JCSD: Mother accused of kidnapping her 4 children arrested, children safe
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
23-year-old Alex Onisimo Ramirez is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving...
JCSD deputies arrest Laurel man after vehicle, foot pursuit
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time