Washer and dryer, game camera stolen; JCSD seeks information

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking information on the perpetrator/s of two thefts committed on Wednesday.

According to JCSD, a washer and dryer were stolen from a resident’s front porch on Sullivan Drive.

JCSD also said a game camera was stolen from a property on Chruch Drive.

Both thefts are in the eastern portion of Jones County. It is unknown if they are connected.

JCSD investigators are seeking information on a possible suspect/s seen in a security camera photo with a Chevrolet S-10 Pickup truck.

Those with information are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867)

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.