Washer and dryer, game camera stolen; JCSD seeks information
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking information on the perpetrator/s of two thefts committed on Wednesday.
According to JCSD, a washer and dryer were stolen from a resident’s front porch on Sullivan Drive.
JCSD also said a game camera was stolen from a property on Chruch Drive.
Both thefts are in the eastern portion of Jones County. It is unknown if they are connected.
JCSD investigators are seeking information on a possible suspect/s seen in a security camera photo with a Chevrolet S-10 Pickup truck.
Those with information are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867)
