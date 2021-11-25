Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: Columbia High School football coach Chip Bilderback

This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with Columbia High School football coach Chip Bilderback.(WDAM)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, WDAM’s Tim Doherty sits down to talk with Columbia High School football coach Chip Bilderback.

In each of Bilderback’s four seasons in Columbia, the Wildcats have won no fewer than 10 games a year, including a 12-1 mark heading into Friday’s Class 4A South State championship football game.

Columbia will host Region 7-4A compatriot, Poplarville High School, at 7 p.m. at Gardner Stadium.

The Hornets (11-2) will be playing in the South State title game for the sixth consecutive season. Poplarville has been crowned Class 4A South State champion four of the past five years, including the past three in a row.

The Wildcats, who stand 45-8 in Bilderback’s tenure, will be playing in a South State title game for the third consecutive season.

The past two years, the Wildcats played in the Class 3A South State finale, losing out to eventual state champions Jefferson Davis County and Magee high schools, respectively.

Following the shuffle of realignment that happens every two years, Columbia found itself bumped up a classification to Class 4A.

The Wildcats never flinched, going 5-0 in region play as part of the current 10-game winning streak Columbia will carry into Friday’s showdown with the Hornets.

That run included a 27-3 victory over Poplarville that wound up deciding the Region 7-4A crown in late October.

Bilderback talks about the season and a team sporting 22 seniors, as well as Friday’s game in Columbia.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

