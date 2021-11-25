Win Stuff
Sumrall sees highest sales tax numbers in town history for August sales

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall recently saw the highest sales tax collection in town history. The Mississippi Department of Revenue’s monthly report boasted more than $83,000 for Sumrall.

Reports reflect sales from two months before they are released, so the October 2021 record-breaking report refers to August 2021 sales.

The number is up nearly $15,000 from the month before - following a trend of growing numbers in towns across the state.

Mayor Joel Lofton says it’s exciting news and he hopes to see more economic growth coming to Sumrall.

”We had a great month and we’re looking forward to a great fall. This past week, Summer, all Main Street Association businesses hosted an event on Tuesday night had an awesome turnout for that. We look forward to those events. We enjoy folks coming into our downtown and enjoying the businesses that we have here,” says Lofton.

