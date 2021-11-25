STAFF INTRODUCTION: WDAM welcomes new meteorologist Ryan Mahan

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Ryan Mahan, our newest member of the First Alert Weather family.

Mississippi Weather is no stranger to Ryan, in fact, it’s what lead him to where he is today.

”Well, I grew up in Arkansas, but I have been in Mississippi for a coming up on 22 years now, and I’ve been through all of those major events that have happened down here,” Ryan said. “Katrina, of course, is the one that sticks out and everyone’s mind. I lived in Gulfport at the time and it really changed my life. I was in South Alabama when that occurred. I had to take a couple of years off to kind of bounce back, but once I did, that event really put me on the track. Weather was in my focus and here we are.”

That love for weather lead Ryan to the University of South Alabama, where our paths first crossed.

”I remember being down in those hallways at the Mitchell Center, under the basketball courts, just where it’s cold and dark, forecasting weather together,” Ryan said. “Really bouncing those ideas off each other and taking our knowledge to the next level.”

When Ryan is not forecasting, he’s at home with his family.

“I love spending time with my family; with my wife, Mandy, and my son, Sig,” Ryan said. “I also like to read quite a bit, watch movies, TV shows and anything science fiction. Of course, I love playing those games.”

While the decision to leave the coast was hard, Ryan is excited about his new chapter here in the Pine Belt.

“It feels really good,” Ryan said. “You know, we went all the way back to college, and now we’re both professionals in the industry. You invited me to join your team, and I am more than proud and excited to join the WDAM 7 family.”

And we’re glad to have you hear.

You can catch Ryan on the morning and midday shows here on WDAM Monday - Friday starting Monday, Nov. 29.

Patrick will still be around on the weather desk for the afternoon shows at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Rex will also give the weather update at the 6:30 p.m. show on Wednesday - Friday and during the weekends.

