Second man wanted for 1st-degree murder for Holiday Inn shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Texas man is wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department in an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, HPD issued a warrant for 20-year-old Juan Ra’Shawn Cole for first-degree murder.

Ra’Shawn is the second suspect wanted in the shooting death of 37-year-old Carlos McGruder, that occurred at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49 on Nov. 8.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

