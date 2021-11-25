Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Alvarado, Nicole Heins and Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The “Ugly Sweater Elf” is spreading holiday cheer with hopes to bring back the Christmas spirit and inspire a pay-it-forward movement, KKTV reported.

The mystery elf is leaving gifts across Colorado Springs, Colo. with a messages that read, “If you found this, it is a gift for you! Please open!”

The “Ugly Sweater Elf” said that this is only the beginning and the gifts will continue to grow in the coming weeks with one grand finale.

“There is a lot of ugliness in the world today; but it doesn’t need to be that way. We can all come together in this effort to make a difference in our great community and beyond. Kindness goes a long way!” the “Ugly Sweater Elf” said.

The mystery elf said he wants to give back.

“That’s really the whole goal is,” the elf said. “This is the time of year when we should be, you know, spreading cheer.”

One recipient of the a mystery gift was a single mother of nine. The mother said she only had $5 and found a gift at a gas station. She received $60.

“It just couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said. “Like, I’m getting all choked up right now thinking about it.”

The mother also said that the “Ugly Sweater Elf” “restored my hope in mankind.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful...
Laurel man arrested on molestation charge
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying
On Wednesday, HPD issued a warrant for 20-year-old Juan Ra’Shawn Cole for first-degree murder.
Second man wanted for 1st-degree murder for Holiday Inn shooting
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights
Former Fire Chief George Herrington.
Remembering former Hattiesburg Fire Chief George Herrington