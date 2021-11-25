Win Stuff
Local caterer explains how he deals with holiday season rush

Caterers across the area are dealing with the holiday season rush
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The day before Thanksgiving is a day for preparation for a lot of people. You have to prepare the house for guests, your clothes to wear and your food to eat.

However, some people prefer to buy their deep-fried turkey already cooked.

“It’s very important, very important, to be a fried turkey. That’s the only way my family wants it now. They want it fried,” says Hattiesburg resident Jerry Dixon.

Dixon has been ordering deep-fried turkeys from Hooks Catering for the last few years.

“I got a lot to do, and I’ve got a lot of company coming over. I don’t want to be worn out and tired myself. If he wants to work, let him do the work,” says Dixon.

The owner of Hooks Catering, Jefferey McSwain, says he loves to do the work, but not because of the money.

“The money part is good, but to see the people, how they react when they eat your food, and to see the smile you put on their face. That’s the holidays, you know,” says McSwain.

McSwain says he’s happy to do it for people because he knows how dangerous deep frying a turkey can be.

“This ought to be your favorite friend right here. Your fire extinguisher. Right after your fire extinguisher, you got to monitor how hot you’re getting your grease,” says McSwain.

“I know he can cook so I know it’s going to be right. It’ll be just like if I did it, but I feel like it’s a lot safer. He knows what he is doing, turn it over to somebody who knows what they are doing,” says Dixon.

Despite the safety concerns, being someone’s caterer also relieves stress for people like Artis Mosley

“See at this time, my husband is ill, and he is handicapped right now, and this is a load off,” says Mosley.

Hiring a caterer also helps to keep a tradition alive.

“Family tradition, it’s important. If there’s nothing else there, turkey is going to be there,” says Mosley

McSwain also says if you’re going to fry your own turkey this year, make sure to thaw it completely through.

