JCSD deputies arrest Laurel man after vehicle, foot pursuit

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a man after a short vehicle and foot pursuit Wednesday night.

According to the JCSD, 23-year-old Alex Onisimo Ramirez, of Laurel, fled a traffic stop.

JCSD deputies followed in pursuit.

Ramirez stopped near the intersection of College Drive and Audubon Drive and fled on foot.

He was apprehended quickly by deputies and placed under arrest.

JCSD said Ramirez is charged with driving under the influence, first offense; reckless driving and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.