Jackson Homicide #128: Latest shooting ties with last year’s deadly record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has now experienced its 128th homicide of the year, tying last year’s record which was the deadliest in the city’s history.

Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Laramie Collins was shot several times while sitting in his vehicle parked at Southside Barber and Beauty Shop on West McDowell Road near Belvedere Drive.

JPD says they believe the person responsible took off running from the location wearing a dark hoodie.

A large crowd of bystanders gathered around the scene as police questioned witnesses and gathered evidence at the store.

Police have not released a motive at this time.

