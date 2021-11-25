Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jackson Homicide #128: Latest shooting ties with last year’s deadly record

Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has now experienced its 128th homicide of the year, tying last year’s record which was the deadliest in the city’s history.

Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Laramie Collins was shot several times while sitting in his vehicle parked at Southside Barber and Beauty Shop on West McDowell Road near Belvedere Drive.

JPD says they believe the person responsible took off running from the location wearing a dark hoodie.

A large crowd of bystanders gathered around the scene as police questioned witnesses and gathered evidence at the store.

Police have not released a motive at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on Jackson’s or her four children’s whereabouts, call 911 or JCSD at...
JCSD: Mother of 4 allegedly kidnaps children, children may be in danger
On Wednesday, HPD issued a warrant for 20-year-old Juan Ra’Shawn Cole for first-degree murder.
Second man wanted for 1st-degree murder for Holiday Inn shooting
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Patrick's Thanksgiving AM Forecast 11/25
Patrick's Thanksgiving AM Forecast 11/25
On the opposite sideline, Friday night will be Jefferson Davis County - the team Raleigh put...
Jaguars, Lions jostle for Class 3A South State crown
Mississippi State Celebrates Their 2019 Egg Bowl Victory
Ole Miss, MSU prepare for noisy, high-stakes Egg Bowl