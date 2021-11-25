Win Stuff
INTRODUCTION: Brandy McGill comes home to co-anchor Sunrise

wdam
Brandy will be joining Vanessa on sunrise beginning on Monday, Nov. 29.(WDAM)
By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, we introduced you to Brandy McGill, who will be co-anchoring with me, Vanessa, on Sunrise.

If you missed her introduction, here’s a little bit more about her.

Hattiesburg and surrounding areas you all got a little taste this morning of what to expect come Monday and moving forward. I'm super happy to be back home, taking on this major role as a weekday morning anchor. Thank you all for supporting me, it really means a lot.

Posted by Brandy McGill TV on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

“I’m super excited to be joining the sunrise team,” Brandy said. “This is a major move for me.”

“I started my career down on the Coast as a reporter and then moving on to become a morning weekend anchor and moving back home and being able to grow in my career here. It feels really great,” Brandy added.

Brandy is a hard worker with a passion for breaking news. She is also a loving mother who wants to report on issues that affect households.

“The shifts are very early,” Brandy said. “I’m still getting accustomed to that, but I mean, I am a mom, so I’m used to starting my morning offs early. Ultimately, what I really like about this shift is that I’m going to be able to spend more time, you know, doing things with my son and my family, so that means a lot.

“I’m happy to be joining you all every single morning in your homes, but I’m always a reporter first, telling those impactful stories. I enjoy telling stories that impact households. Anything that the family is impacted by, I like to tell those stories and be their voice,” Brandy added.

Brandy is a Hattiesburg native who has deep connections to the Pine Belt. She hopes to show that with her reporting.

“I grew up here in Hattiesburg,” Brandy said. “I went to school here. I went to North Forrest High School then went on to Jones County Junior College, now Jones College, and then I finished up at the University of Southern Mississippi. I did my internship right here at WDAM, so it’s kind of like a full circle. I mean everything has happened at home, and I’m just happy to be here.”

Well Goodmorning Pinebelt! Here’s a look at my morning. Bright and EARLY. #WDAM 7 Sunrise viewers got a glimpse of the...

Posted by Brandy McGill TV on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Brandy will be joining Vanessa on Sunrise beginning on Monday, Nov. 29. They will also be joined by our new meteorologist Ryan Mahan.

