Hub City man charged for involvement in fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested for his involvement in an ongoing fraud investigation.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Cordero Childs, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Gateway Drive Wednesday.

Childs was found with equipment used to make fake checks, along with having possession of thousands of dollars of fraudulent checks.

Through the investigation, according to Moore, it was learned that at least one Hub City business’s account was impacted, and the arrest prevented thousands of dollars in fake checks from being cashed.

Childs was charged with one count of forgery and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

According to Moore, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

