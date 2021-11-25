Win Stuff
Covington Sheriff’s office collecting toys to ‘Pack a Patrol Car’

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you’ll help them make Christmas wishes come true for some less fortunate children.

The department is hosting its second annual holiday toy drive called, “Pack a Patrol Car.”

All you have to do is buy one or more toys for a child of any age and drop them by the sheriff’s department. The staff there will do all the gift wrapping.

The toys will then be distributed to families at individual schools across the county.

“It’s the same way we did last year,” said Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins. “We got the counselors at the school finding a needy family within the school, maybe even more than one family per school and we’re distributing them through their advice, because who knows the kids better than the teachers that have them for eight hours a day and especially the counselors that deal with them on a regular basis.”

The deadline for dropping off toys is Dec. 6.

You can also make donations at Dollar General and Family Dollar stores throughout Covington County.

