Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Collins’ ‘Christmas in the Park’ begins Thanksgiving night

"Christmas in the Park" begins Thursday night at Robertson Park in Collins.
"Christmas in the Park" begins Thursday night at Robertson Park in Collins.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Christmas tradition in Collins begins on Thanksgiving.

The annual, “Christmas in the Park” starts Thursday night at Robertson Park.

It’s a free, drive-thru tour of thousands of holiday lights and other displays.

The event takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through New Year’s Day, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

City officials are also closing the park itself each night at 9 p.m. for the time being, instead of the usual 10 p.m.

Those officials say it’s because some display items were stolen from the park a couple of days ago.

The park opens each day at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful...
Laurel man arrested on molestation charge
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

You can donate to the Covington County Sheriff's Department's "Pack a Patrol Car" toy drive...
Covington Sheriff’s office collecting toys to ‘Pack a Patrol Car’
This Christmas tree for the "Wesley Worldwide Wishes" initiative is at the Wesley Foundation at...
“Wesley Worldwide Wishes” provides Christmas gifts for USM international students
Bay Springs (10-1) visits West Lowndes (10-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 1A South State...
Bay Springs battles West Lowndes for 1A South State Title
Cordero Childs, 28, of Hattiesburg, was found with equipment used to make fake checks, along...
Hub City man charged for involvement in fraud investigation