Collins’ ‘Christmas in the Park’ begins Thanksgiving night

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Christmas tradition in Collins begins on Thanksgiving.

The annual, “Christmas in the Park” starts Thursday night at Robertson Park.

It’s a free, drive-thru tour of thousands of holiday lights and other displays.

The event takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through New Year’s Day, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

City officials are also closing the park itself each night at 9 p.m. for the time being, instead of the usual 10 p.m.

Those officials say it’s because some display items were stolen from the park a couple of days ago.

The park opens each day at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.