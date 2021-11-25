Win Stuff
Cloudy with a few later showers for Thanksgiving. Much cooler tomorrow.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!! Your Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy here in the Pine Belt. Highs will reach the low 70s during the afternoon. A few rain showers will be possible by 5pm, but most of the rain will move in after sunset and into the overnight hours.

Friday will be much colder. Highs in the upper 50s with sunny skies in the afternoon.

This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

