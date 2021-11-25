Bay Springs battles West Lowndes for 1A South State Title

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - When Dan Brady made the short move from his hometown of Stringer to Bay Springs, he didn’t expect he would discover a second home.

The Bulldogs have become family as Brady brings the football team to their fourth South State title game in eight seasons.

The end goal, of course, is to punch a ticket to the Rock and eventually bring some hardware back to Jasper County.

“I want to do something that ain’t never been done in the city and that’s bring back a championship for football,” said Bay Springs senior defensive end Cartize Booth. “I take pride in putting my helmet on every single day because I want to do that for our city.”

“All my kids come from great families,” Brady said. “They’re just hard-working, blue-collar type kids. They value hard work. We got a bunch of great parents, a great community that’s behind us. I think that’s what it is any time in football. Winning is great but when you can win with people that you care about and people you consider family, it just makes it that much sweeter.”

Bay Springs (10-1) visits West Lowndes (10-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 1A South State title.

