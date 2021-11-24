What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you don’t plan to cook on Thanksgiving, no worries; many major restaurant chains will still be open.
USA Today released a list of restaurants remaining open, but it’s still best to call ahead as some businesses do not have updated holiday hours.
- Applebee’s
- Black Rock Coffee Bar
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Capital Grille
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’
- Golden Corral
- Iron Skillet
- Krispy Kreme
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- McDonald’s
- Papa John’s
- Popeyes
- Shoney’s
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- Steak ‘n Shake
- Subway
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s
