‘The true measure of justice is not in a verdict’ | ACLU reacts to Arbery murder convictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi issued a statement in response to Wednesday’s murder conviction(s) of the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before convicting Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan of killing Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through his neighborhood.

The attack became part of national reckoning on racial injustice and the ACLU said Wednesday’s conviction underscores the transformation our nation has yet to see.

“Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man killed by two white civilians while jogging in broad daylight. We continue to mourn the tragic killing of Ahmaud Arbery. He should still be alive today. The killing of Ahmaud Arbery is a continuation of America’s history of inflicting violence on Black people attempting to attain education, own businesses and homes, and move through the world peacefully. We need meaningful systemic transformation. Across the country, we see local and grassroots organizations leading the fight for this transformation. We join them in re-imagining a future where Black people can thrive free of police violence or vigilantism. The true measure of justice is not in a verdict, but in making a future where people don’t live in fear of racialized violence. We will not stop doing the long hard work to achieve this future.”

The ACLU was founded in 1920, but Mississippi’s affiliate was founded in 1969 during the civil rights movement.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.