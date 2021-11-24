Win Stuff
Sunny today with cloudy skies and a few showers for Thanksgiving.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the upper 30s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will warm up into the low 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 50s evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy here in the Pine Belt. Highs will reach the low 70s during the afternoon. A few rain showers will be possible by 5pm, but most of the rain will move in after sunset and into the overnight hours.

Friday will be much colder. Highs in the upper 50s with sunny skies in the afternoon.

This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

