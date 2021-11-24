Southern Pines Animal Shelter holding adoption and donation event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season, then you are in luck!

Southern Pines Animals Shelter in Hattiesburg is hosting a Black Friday adoption event Friday through Sunday where all available dogs are half off and all cats are $10 or less.

In addition, the shelter will be participating in the “Pack The Bus” event, trying to gather necessities for the animals before temperatures drop too low.

“With the winter coming on, we are in need of canned food. With the colder weather, we are in need of blankets, towels, bleach, laundry detergent and all of those good things,” said Dani Snell with the shelter. “We are going to have our bus down at PetSmart on Friday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. We would love for you to come on down, meet our cats and dogs and maybe bring by a donation of food.”

If you are interested in adopting an animal, you can look at the catalog of available animals on their website.

If you would like to donate supplies and cannot make it Friday, the shelter takes donations year-round at their office.

