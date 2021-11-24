Sacred Heart Middle School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This month’s Golden Apple Award winner is Sacred Heart Middle School Teacher, Michael Hogan.

The nominator, along with the faculty of Sacred Heart, said Hogan is compassionate, his excitement is infectious and his love for his students is unmatched.

Sacred Heart High School Principal Keith Brackett said Hogan can do it all.

“Michael Hogan is a superstar. The guy is one of the most incredible people I have had the honor to serve with. He is an incredible leader, an incredible guy. He has a heart for kids like hardly anyone else I have ever met. You know he is truly a Golden Apple guy,” Brackett said.

When WDAM surprised Hogan with his Golden Apple Award, he talked about how much he loves his students.

“I love every one of them just like they are my own. They are wonderful students. I am so glad to be a part of Sacred Heart,” Hogan said.

Hogan’s encouragement to other teachers is to just love your kids.

“You want to give them a good education, but you want to know about everything they do outside of the classroom as well; because you want to take care of the whole child,” Hogan said.

