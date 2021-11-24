Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Sacred Heart Middle School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

When WDAM surprised Hogan with his Golden Apple Award, he talked about how much he loves his...
When WDAM surprised Hogan with his Golden Apple Award, he talked about how much he loves his students.(WDAM, TEC)
By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This month’s Golden Apple Award winner is Sacred Heart Middle School Teacher, Michael Hogan.

The nominator, along with the faculty of Sacred Heart, said Hogan is compassionate, his excitement is infectious and his love for his students is unmatched.

Sacred Heart High School Principal Keith Brackett said Hogan can do it all.

“Michael Hogan is a superstar. The guy is one of the most incredible people I have had the honor to serve with. He is an incredible leader, an incredible guy. He has a heart for kids like hardly anyone else I have ever met. You know he is truly a Golden Apple guy,” Brackett said.

When WDAM surprised Hogan with his Golden Apple Award, he talked about how much he loves his students.

“I love every one of them just like they are my own. They are wonderful students. I am so glad to be a part of Sacred Heart,” Hogan said.

Hogan’s encouragement to other teachers is to just love your kids.

“You want to give them a good education, but you want to know about everything they do outside of the classroom as well; because you want to take care of the whole child,” Hogan said.

If you would like to nominate a teacher go to wdam.com/goldenapple

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful...
Laurel man arrested on molestation charge
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

If you want to find out more about this new Alzheimer’s medicine, and to find out if your loved...
Hattiesburg Clinic neurologist discusses new Alzheimer’s Disease drug
If anyone has information on Jackson’s or her four children’s whereabouts, call 911 or JCSD at...
JCSD: Mother of 4 allegedly kidnaps children, children may be in danger
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 512,632...
MSDH: 432 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported on Wednesday in Miss.
‘The true measure of justice is not in a verdict’ | ACLU reacts to Arbery murder convictions