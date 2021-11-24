Player of the Week: Oak Grove WR JQ Gray

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove knew it would need some firepower to take down unbeaten Ocean Springs on Friday.

In stepped JQ Gray – the junior caught five passes, rushed for 147 yards and scored twice – including a 79-yard touchdown run.

Gray defines the expression “don’t judge a book by its cover.”

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver is a force for the Warriors every Friday night.

“Me personally, I don’t really feel like height defines a football player,” Gray said. “I think how hard you play and how determined you are to win defines a football player.”

“He’s ultra-fast and he can fly,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “And he’s not scared to lower his shoulder and get after somebody and get that tough yard. He’s a guy we’ve put at running back, slot receiver, we’ve kind of put him all over the field and just try to find different ways to get the ball in his hand because it’s pretty electric whenever he gets going.”

The Warriors shocked previously-unbeaten Ocean Springs on Friday – though it’s no surprise to see Oak Grove back in the South State title for a fourth straight year.

“We were struggling a little bit but as we got further into the season and we all started clicking together, it started feeling great,” Gray said.

“For this bunch to really accept every challenge that we’ve put in front of ‘em,” Causey said. “Once we’ve gotten in the playoffs they’ve kinda locked in even more and hopefully we’re peaking at the right time.”

Oak Grove’s defense of the Class 6A state championship continues at Brandon on Friday.

The Bulldogs beat the Warriors by just a touchdown back in October.

“It’s going to come down to how we execute up front on both sides of the ball,” Causey said. “And taking care of the football and not turning it over. If we win the line of scrimmage then we’re going to have a good chance to win the game.”

