Pickup truck crash slows traffic on Hwy. 11 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 11 near the Dollar General.

According to witness Jennifer Roper, the driver of a gray Ford F-150 was driving east on Highway 11 when it started veering into oncoming traffic. The driver swerved to the right to miss an oncoming truck and hit the side of a red Ford F-150, which was pulling a trailer with a zero-turn lawnmower on board.

The gray pickup truck damaged the front left side of the vehicle. The crash also destroyed the red pickup truck’s trailer and lawnmower as well as damages to the back left side of the truck.

Both vehicles came to rest on the west side of the highway.

The driver of the gray pickup truck received a cut on one of his hands. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the wreck. The MHP also arrived and took jurisdiction over the crash.

The crash caused a small traffic delay in both directions on Highway 11 near Mosell. The roadway may still be congested at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.