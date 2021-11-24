Win Stuff
‘Pancer Path’ lights the way in Laurel

By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Laurel.

Dozens of Christmas trees light up the Backlot at Magnolia Street in downtown Laurel. It’s all part of the Prancer Path, a fundraiser for the United Way of the Pine Belt Region.

66 businesses and organizations sponsored and decorated trees to create the magical space.

During opening night Monday, officials said about 300-400 people showed up to catch a glimpse of the trees.

“We think that it promotes community and it makes people aware of the work of the United Way of the Pine Belt,” said United Way of the Pine Belt Executive Director Betsy Ivey. “All the proceeds go to our 23 agencies we sponsor in a five-county area. So, we just think it really brings the need and the work of the United Way foremost in people’s minds.”

Prancer Path is bringing in people of all ages...

“That is probably the most rewarding part of all of this is seeing the Prancer Path through the eyes of the small children,” Ivey said.

...And from all over the country.

“We just rode by... we’re just riding the streets and we saw the lights and they’re beautiful and we said, ‘let’s stop and enjoy the lights,’ said Paul Allen, a visitor from South Carolina. “I love Christmas trees and Christmas so, I just wanted to stop and look at each tree,” said Alan’s wife Sharon.

Prancer Path is free and open to the public. It’ll be open until Jan. 10.

