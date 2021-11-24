Win Stuff
Pair of Sacred Heart athletes sign DI scholarships

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a pretty special Friday for Sacred Heart.

Christina Danford signed her letter of intent to the United States Naval Academy where she’ll play tennis and study to become a military physician.

“It’s incredibly surreal for me especially because this has been my dream since 7th grade. And all of the hard work and the dedication that I’ve put in has finally paid off.”

Gracie Falla joins one of the nation’s top soccer programs at South Carolina.

Falla’s had a decorated career at Sacred Heart, helping the Lady Crusaders capture four state championships and receiving numerous honors including and invite to the U18 US Women’s National Team.

“Incredible being surrounded by other collegiate players as well that are off and gone and learning from them as well,” Falla said. “A lot of that plays a big role in it. I was thankful with older siblings who also played.”

“It’s something that I know she’s proud of, she works hard at,” said Joe Falla, Gracie’s father and Sacred Heart’s soccer coach. “She trains hard. All three of my kids have gone on to play college sports. For her to round it out, it’s pretty special.”

